King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $92.70 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $92,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,627. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $166.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

