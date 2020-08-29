KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

KNOP opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.39. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%.

KNOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

