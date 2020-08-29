KUN (KUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $34.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One KUN token can now be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00041934 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $9,748.23 and approximately $34.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.89 or 0.01650928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00190895 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,818.21 or 2.90953341 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.