Kyber Network Price Up 1.1% This Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $336.89 million and approximately $84.68 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00014669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041260 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.81 or 0.05607817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,440,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,583,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.