Lambda (LAMB) Trading 44.8% Higher Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and approximately $119.41 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00144382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.01652361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00200607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00195638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,962,696 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

