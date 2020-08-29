LanaCoin (LANA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $113,375.29 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,843,233,474 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

