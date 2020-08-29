Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 712.50 ($9.31).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 578.10 ($7.55). The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 644.96.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($121,639.98).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

