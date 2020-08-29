Lisk 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.18 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00015959 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit and HitBTC. Lisk has a market capitalization of $232.65 million and $15.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 141,503,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,471,842 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, COSS, Bittrex, Coinroom, Bitbns, Gate.io, BitBay, Upbit, Livecoin, Huobi, ChaoEX, Binance, Cryptopia, Coindeal, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, CoinEgg, YoBit, OKEx, Bit-Z and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

