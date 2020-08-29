Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $101,920.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and Exrates. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.01564706 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,425.75 or 0.98300905 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 688,917,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

