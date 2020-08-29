Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,768 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.05% of Livongo Health worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 39.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

NASDAQ LVGO traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. 1,769,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of -324.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.27.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Livongo Health news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,267,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 738 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $97,807.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,312 shares of company stock worth $8,869,250 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

