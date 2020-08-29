Loki (LOKI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.20 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, Loki has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.20 million and $42,447.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00005051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,618.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.03486516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.15 or 0.02342476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00502027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00805041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00697347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00056320 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 49,751,673 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.