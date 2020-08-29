Maker Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, Maker has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $656.73 or 0.05646829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and DDEX. Maker has a total market cap of $660.39 million and $39.79 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041080 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, DDEX, OasisDEX, Bibox, GOPAX, BitMart, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.