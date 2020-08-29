Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0177

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Masari has a market cap of $249,172.40 and $85,497.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 14,110,931 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Masari can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

