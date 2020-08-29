Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $10.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.12. 3,540,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,518,137. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $356.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

