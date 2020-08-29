Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0031

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $190,840.82 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00063602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00742659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.01685879 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,832.77 or 1.02781687 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00148129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

