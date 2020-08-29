MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Market Cap Reaches $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $12.75 million and $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest, Bittrex, Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05490160 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00034573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Cashierest, Upbit, DEx.top, Kryptono, Bittrex, Coinsuper, Gate.io, IDEX and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

