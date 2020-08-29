MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,511.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.03486908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.02340455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00498141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00809584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.46 or 0.00698966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00056832 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013953 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.