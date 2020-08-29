Meme One Day Trading Volume Tops $644,991.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $117.34 or 0.01018560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $3.29 million and $644,991.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 75.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00750161 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006357 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00040708 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

