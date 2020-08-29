Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Reaches $8.78 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00003847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, LBank and CoinBene. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $204,982.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points launched on July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, LBank, OKEx, Gate.io and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

