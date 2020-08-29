MonaCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.85 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $115.75 million and $2.85 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00015142 BTC on exchanges including Fisco, Livecoin, QBTC and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,630.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.03484510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.09 or 0.02339581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00503070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00802285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.48 or 0.00692025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00055674 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbank, QBTC, Bittrex, Zaif, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Upbit and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

