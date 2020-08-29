Monero Classic Achieves Market Cap of $4.50 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 157.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $4.50 million and $782.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00805041 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.