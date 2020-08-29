Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,239 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 950.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 183.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $104.79. 217,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

