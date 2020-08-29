Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,795 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,233 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,864,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.