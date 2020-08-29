Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,520,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.82 and a 200-day moving average of $303.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $352.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

