Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 1,342,469 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 675.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342,469 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $49,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.56. 2,039,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

