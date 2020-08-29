Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 276,555 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 298.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares during the period. Allegion makes up approximately 2.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Allegion worth $35,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,021,000 after buying an additional 304,283 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $18,600,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after buying an additional 190,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

ALLE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

