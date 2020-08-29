Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 2,856 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the first quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 33,400,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,143,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

