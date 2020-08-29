Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 402,159 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises 2.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Thomson Reuters worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4,434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

