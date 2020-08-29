Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,790 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,438,000. AXA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 281,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.03. 1,220,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,427. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.65. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at $622,484.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.