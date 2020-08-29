Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,439 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Descartes Systems Group worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,348,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 279,335 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $5,239,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,027. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSGX. TheStreet upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

