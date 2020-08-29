Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,487,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBU stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 1,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBU. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

