Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.21. 4,638,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,500,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

