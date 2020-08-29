Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $64.62. 67,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

