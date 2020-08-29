Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $11.14 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,619 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $139.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.