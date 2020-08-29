Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $13.99 Million Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,623 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,395,000 after buying an additional 326,652 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

EOG stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,783. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

