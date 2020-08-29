Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $23.25 Million Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,084 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 31.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FirstService from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.14.

FSV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. The company had a trading volume of 107,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService Corp has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $125.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.98.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.92. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

