Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $24.01 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 335.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,332 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,119 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,983,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after buying an additional 760,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.20. 6,276,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,342,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.