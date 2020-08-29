Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $38.92 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 2.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $38,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

BAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 1,715,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

