Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Netflix by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $4,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $523.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $498.25 and its 200 day moving average is $427.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

