Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Toro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

NYSE TTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $130,802.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,242.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.