Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 17,661 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.06. The stock had a trading volume of 434,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,414. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $578.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.