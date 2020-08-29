Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 336,009 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 162.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336,009 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $506,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.09. 6,138,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

