Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 36,154 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint makes up about 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Proofpoint worth $42,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,110,600.00. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $289,332.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,102.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,597 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 375,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,930. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -37.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.45.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.84.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

