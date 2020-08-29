Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 364,478 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 124.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,478 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 48,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 63,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

BEP traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 454,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,363. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

