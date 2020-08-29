Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2020

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 331.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 345,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. 982,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit