Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 331.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 702,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 345,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.38. 982,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.6814 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.53%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

