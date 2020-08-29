Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,205 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $22,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 186,764 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 186,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 555,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,577. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.70. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.