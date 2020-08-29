Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 5,273 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.26.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $51.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,945.25. The stock had a trading volume of 320,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,739.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,604.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

