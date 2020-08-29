Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.38% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,773,000 after purchasing an additional 427,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,960,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,259,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,639,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,542 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.92. 219,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,686. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $347.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

