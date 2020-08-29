Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,123 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Shaw Communications worth $42,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 23.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,333 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,779,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,348,000 after purchasing an additional 197,389 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 264.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,414,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,848 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

SJR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 369,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.