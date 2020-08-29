Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $14,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 37.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $143,380.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,248 shares of company stock valued at $17,366,475 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.94.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $154.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.44.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.